Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:54 IST
No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana: Minister

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it has no plan to merge its own

farmers welfare scheme, KALIA, with the PM Kisan Yojana. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment minister Arun

Kumar Sahoo made this statement while replying to a question in the Assembly.

He said the eligible farmers will get Rs 10,000 per annum as financial assistance as announced by the state

government earlier. "Since the marginal and small farmers will get Rs

6,000 under the PM Kisan Yojana in three instalments, therefore those beneficiaries will avail another Rs 4,000

under the Kalia scheme during the year," the minister said. The Kalia scheme was launched by Chief Minister Naveen

Patnaik on December, 2018. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments

of Rs 2,000 each every four months. Shedding its initial hesitation, the Odisha government

had decided to be part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, launched from Gorakhpur on February 24, 2019.

Since then both PM-KISAN and Kalia projects are in operation in the state.

Sahoo said the government has identified as many as 45,965 ineligible beneficiaries who availed financial

assistance under the Kalia scheme. Steps are being taken to ensure that the ineligible

farmers return the money they availed under Kalia programme, he said, adding that 1,863 farmers have so far returned the

cash they received in their bank accounts. Opposition Congress and BJP raised questions on the

number of beneficiaries under the Kalia scheme. They alleged that Odisha government has presented contradictory statements

on the total number of beneficiaries under the Kalia scheme. While presenting the state budget in the Assembly on

Tuesday, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the House that 43 lakh beneficiaries have received assistance under the

scheme. A sum of Rs 3,195 crore has been allocated under the Kalia scheme for 2020-21 fiscal.

The Congress MLAs claimed that the Agriculture minister in reply to a question by party's Kantabanji MLA

Santosh Singh Saluja in the Assembly had said that the state government has provided financial assistance to 50,85,290

Kalia beneficiaries. The Opposition members sought a clarification from the

Finance minister about the discrepancy in numbers and details of the 7.85 lakh beneficiaries who have received the financial

assistance. "The government cannot explain the difference in

number of beneficiaries because many people were given financial assistance more than one time and the list also

included name of government servants in place of farmers," Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of BJP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Demonstrators opposed to a Canadian energy project on Wednesday started blocking a western rail line, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to solve a two-week protest that is harming the economy.Freight traffic in eastern Can...

FOREX-Dollar index at near 3-year high as yen sinks on stronger risk appetite

The U.S. dollar climbed on Wednesday to near a three-year high against a basket of other currencies and the safe-haven yen sank to a nine-month low as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and expectations for more polic...

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020