E-rickshaw services extended to 12 more metro stations in Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday extended e-rickshaw services to 12 more metro stations taking the total number of stations to 29. The fleet of around 250 e-rickshaws was flagged off by Director, Operations, AK Garg from Patel Nagar Metro station.

"These 250 e-rickshaws will be plying from 12 stations including Qutab Minar, Ghittorni, Arjangarh, Nawada, Shadipur, Patel Nagar, Nangloi, Nangloi Railway Station, Govindpuri, Harkesh Nagar Okhla, Moolchand, and Botanical Garden to boost the last mile connectivity for the passengers of nearby localities from 6 am to 11 pm," he said. With this addition, the number of e-rickshaws has gone beyond 1,000 covering 29 metro stations.

"12 more stations are likely to be extended with the same facility within next 2-3 months wherein around 500 more e-rickshaws will be put into service to strengthen the last mile connectivity," he said. The fares have been kept very nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2-km and Rs 5 for every subsequent km. The commuters can also book vehicles through the SmartE app and pay digitally for their rides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.