Max temp in Delhi settles at two degrees above normal

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal. The national capital in the morning had recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The Central Pollution Control Board registered Delhi's Air Quality Index at 278, which falls in the 'poor' category. The index ranged from 335 or 'very poor' at Anand Vihar to 212 or 'poor' at Lodhi Road.

The relative humidity in the evening was 63 per cent. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at nine degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively on Thursday.

