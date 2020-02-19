Punjab may frame law to ban songs, movies glorifying drugs and violence: Minister

Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that the state government will frame a law to ban films and songs that glorify drugs and guns.

He added said that the state government will encourage songs that promote the real culture of Punjab.

"We are going to frame a law to ban songs and movies that promote drugs and weapons. The songs which promote the culture of Punjab will be encouraged," Channi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.