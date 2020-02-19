Left Menu
Maha: Two drown in river

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:42 IST
Two teenage boys drowned in the Kanhan river near Kamptee in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on

Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in afternoon when a group of

eight teenage boys was visiting the river for a swim. Of the total four boys who entered the river, two came

out of Waters but Ajesh Nitnawre (13) and Pravesh Nagdeve (14) drowned as they didn't know swimming, a police official said.

A local resident, identified as Purushottam Kawale, rushed to the help of the boys, but could not save them.

He took out the bodies from the river after searching for two hours, the official added.

Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased teenagers were students of class 8 and 10.

