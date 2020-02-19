Maha: Two drown in river

Two teenage boys drowned in the Kanhan river near Kamptee in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on

Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in afternoon when a group of

eight teenage boys was visiting the river for a swim. Of the total four boys who entered the river, two came

out of Waters but Ajesh Nitnawre (13) and Pravesh Nagdeve (14) drowned as they didn't know swimming, a police official said.

A local resident, identified as Purushottam Kawale, rushed to the help of the boys, but could not save them.

He took out the bodies from the river after searching for two hours, the official added.

Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased teenagers were students of class 8 and 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.