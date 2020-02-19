Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rally held to support seer who spoke about menstruating women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhuj
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:50 IST
Rally held to support seer who spoke about menstruating women

Thousands of devotees of Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Bhuj town on Wednesday took

out a massive rally in support of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, who has come under flak for his remark that menstruating women

who cook food for their husbands will take birth as dogs. In a statement, the temple management said their

opponents had made Swami's clip viral to defame the temple as well as the Swaminarayan sect.

It added that although Swami did not intend to hurt the sentiments of women, some people were trying to tarnish

the image of the sect. Following an appeal by the temple authorities,

thousands of its devotees, including women, gathered at the temple and then took out a rally till the district collector's

office to show solidarity with their religious leader. In the viral video clip, Swami Krushnaswarup can be

heard saying that as per religious texts, menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will take birth as dogs in

their next life, while men consuming food prepared by women having periods will be reborn as bullocks.

Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji belongs to "Nar-Narayan Dev Gadi" of Swaminarayan Sect.

Bhuj temple is one of the important temples of this sect.

He is associated with the temple, which runs a college in Bhuj whose principal and female staff had allegedly forced

more than 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating for "breaking a hostel rule that girls

having their periods are not supposed to take meal with other inmates".

While the incident led to the arrest of four women, including the college principal and hostel rector on February

17, a local court in Bhuj granted bail to all the four accused women on Wednesday on completion of their two day remand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Ram Mandir Trust prez, gen secy elected; Nripendra Misra to lead its construction panel

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Wednesday elected president and VHP leader Champat Rai general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first meeting o...

Photoshop turns 30; Adobe adds new features to celebrate

One of the most-popular designing softwares, Photoshop turned 30 today and to celebrate the milestone, Adobe rolled out a number of new features on both desktop and the iPad.Some of the notable features include the ability to make multiple ...

MP to bring law to fast-track clearances for industries

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will issue 25 types of clearances andlicences within one day to investors wanting to set up industries or ventures in the state.The state cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief...

UPDATE 4-China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists with the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the real sick man of Asia, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020