PM Modi tweets about fruit-and-flower exhibition in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight at a fruit-and-flower exhibition being held in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday, saying it will benefit farmers and the locals alike.

"Elated to see the pictures of the two-day fruit, flower and vegetable exhibition at the Company Bagh complex in Varanasi," Modi wrote on Twitter and shared pictures of the event.

The exhibition, he said, gave an opportunity to the residents of Kashi to see the plants and flowers, adding that it would also help farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

