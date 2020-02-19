Uttarakhand CM inaugurates drone festival

The second Drone festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at IT Park here on Wednesday. The purpose of organizing this festival was to make people aware of drones. The festival saw about 200 participants from 22 states.

The CM's statement read, "Uttarakhand's geographical location makes the use of drones important, especially in the health and disaster areas." "Uttarakhand is the first state where a drone application research centre is located and medicines are delivered through drones," read the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.