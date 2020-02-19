Four well-known Mumbai hotels get ''LeT'' threat mail

Four high-end hotels in Mumbai on Wednesday received threat e-mail, with its sender claiming to

be a member of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a police official said.

Hotel Leela, Hotel Princess, Hotel Park and Hotel Ramada Inn received the threat mails, following which they

were thoroughly checked. However, nothing suspicious was found during the check, the official said.

"After the police were told about the threat mails, security was beefed up at these hotels. The Bomb Detection and

Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the hotels, but nothing suspicious was found in them," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok said, "The anti-sabotage check of these hotels was conducted

in the presence of the local police. But nothing suspicious was found there." PTI ZA

NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.