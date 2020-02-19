Indigo removes 5 passengers from Jeddah-bound flight at IGI after they try to enter cockpit
Indigo Airlines removed five passengers from a Jeddah-bound flight at Delhi's IGI airport after they tried to enter the cockpit, apparently to enquire about a delay in the departure of the flight, the airline said on Wednesday.
"On February 18, five passengers were offloaded as they were trying to enter the cockpit," an Indigo spokesperson said.
The Delhi Police have been informed about the incident, the official added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
