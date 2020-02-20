Left Menu
Development News Edition

Initially, we did not take COVID outbreak seriously: Students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 00:15 IST
Initially, we did not take COVID outbreak seriously: Students

Two students from Gujarat, who have returned to India from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city

of Wuhan, on Wednesday said initially they did not take reports about the outbreak seriously.

Shreya Jaiman (18) and Vrund Patel (19), both classmates, were among the the hundreds of Indians who were

airlifted from Wuhan last month after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China.

On return from China, they were quarantined for nearly 17 days at a facility at an ITBP camp in Delhi from where they

have now come back to their homes in Vadodara. Jaiman and Patel were studying in a medical

universityin Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to PTI tonight, Jaiman and Patel described their experience in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in days

leading to their departure. The two students said initially they took lightly

reports about surfacing of the deadly virus in the Chinese city.

The duo said they realised the gravity of the situation only in mid-January, days after the first case of

the virus was reported in December-end. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External

Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuating them from Wuhan and reuniting with their family members, who were worried

about their wellbeing after outbreak of the deadly disease, which has killed more than 2,000 people in China till now.

The students said their university has extended the winter vacation.

"The Wuhan city went into lockdown on January 23. All students were restricted to their rooms and homes. It was

difficult for even Indian embassy officials to come there," they said.

They somehow managed to communicate with their families, Jaiman and Patel said.

The family members of both the students were happy to seen them come back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central banks last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed but no change imminent

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR but no decision is imminent. Wenger...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...

Jaishankar holds 'very good meeting' with German counterpart; discusses counter-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism, connecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020