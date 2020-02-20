Initially, we did not take COVID outbreak seriously: Students
Two students from Gujarat, who have returned to India from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city
of Wuhan, on Wednesday said initially they did not take reports about the outbreak seriously.
Shreya Jaiman (18) and Vrund Patel (19), both classmates, were among the the hundreds of Indians who were
airlifted from Wuhan last month after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China.
On return from China, they were quarantined for nearly 17 days at a facility at an ITBP camp in Delhi from where they
have now come back to their homes in Vadodara. Jaiman and Patel were studying in a medical
universityin Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
Talking to PTI tonight, Jaiman and Patel described their experience in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in days
leading to their departure. The two students said initially they took lightly
reports about surfacing of the deadly virus in the Chinese city.
The duo said they realised the gravity of the situation only in mid-January, days after the first case of
the virus was reported in December-end. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External
Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuating them from Wuhan and reuniting with their family members, who were worried
about their wellbeing after outbreak of the deadly disease, which has killed more than 2,000 people in China till now.
The students said their university has extended the winter vacation.
"The Wuhan city went into lockdown on January 23. All students were restricted to their rooms and homes. It was
difficult for even Indian embassy officials to come there," they said.
They somehow managed to communicate with their families, Jaiman and Patel said.
The family members of both the students were happy to seen them come back home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We are coordinating with Chinese govt and working closely together on coronavirus outbreak in China: Trump
AUTOSHOW-India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
Confident that coronavirus outbreak will not impact China-India trade ties: Chinese Ambassador Sun to PTI
China ready to strengthen cooperation on public health with India and other countries: Chinese envoy on coronavirus outbreak
It's for the people of Delhi to decide whether I'm a 'terrorist' or not: Kejriwal