Three die after crane collapses on set of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

Three people died while around 10 suffered injuries after a crane collapsed on the set of the movie, 'Indian 2', starring Kamal Haasan, during the shooting of the film near Chennai on Wednesday night. Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident.

Injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

