Most of works done ahead of Trump's visit are of permanent nature: Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner

Preparations are in full swing in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump for a two-day visit to India.

  Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  Updated: 20-02-2020 01:52 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 01:52 IST
Visual of a poster from Ahmedabad.

By Joymala Bagchi Preparations are in full swing in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump for a two-day visit to India.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that works, which are being done in the view of Trump's visit in the city, are of permanent nature. When asked about the costing of the event, Vijay Nehra, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner told ANI: "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is having a very good financial health. Most of the works that we are doing are of permanent nature which will help us in the coming years."

"Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has spent funds mainly on upgrading the infrastructure around the stadium which is going to be used by the people in the coming time. In the future, this stadium is expected to host many important matches," he said. 22 kilometres road is being revamped with enhanced beautification such as lighting, wall paintings, flowering and planting big trees alongside the roads.

The US President will reach Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and will be there in the city for three hours. Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

