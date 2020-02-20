Muslim man set to become seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Karnataka

A 33-year-old Muslim man is all set to become a seer at Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Gadag. Ordained by Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami of the mutt, Dewan Sharief Mullah claims he was taking the step not under any duress but after being "guided by the almighty".

"Nobody asked me to do it. The almighty came in my mind and guided me.... They have put the sacred thread and given me the responsibility. They have given me the 'Ishta-linga' and this honour. I have done the 'Ishta-linga dharan'. I will walk on the path of dharma. Love and sacrifice is the message given to me. That is what I want to propagate," he said. Sri Murugarajendra Koraneswara Swami said, "It does not matter what caste you belong to. If God appears to you for a path of goodwill and sacrifice, you will do it regardless of the manmade restrictions of birth and caste." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

