C''garh: Four killed in tractor accident

Four persons were killed and few others injured when the tractor they were traveling in turned turtle in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Tirthum Square when the victims were returning from a market in Kodenar village, around 40 km away from Jagdalpur, an official said.

As per preliminary investigations, four persons, including the tractor driver, were killed when the vehicle overturned, he said. Few others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

