Maha: Three booked for abetting elderly man''s suicide
A case has been registered against three members of a family for allegedly abetting the suicide
of a 70-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.
Chandraban Chowdhary, a retired school teacher, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Vartak Nagar area
here on February 11, an official said. In his suicide note, Chowdhary blamed his daughter-
in-law Karuna, her father Umesh Tripathi and brother Manoj for harassing him and causing him to take the extreme step, the
official said. Karuna and her family, who are from Azamgarh in Uttar
Pradesh, allegedly wanted Chowdhary's properties to be transferred in her name, the official said.
An offence under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of
the Indian Penal Code has been registered against trio, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said, adding that no arrest has been made
so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- Vartak Nagar
- Sukhada Narkar
- Azamgarh
ALSO READ
Maharashtra village passes resolution against CAA, NRC
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020
Uddhav Thackeray remains ambiguous on implementation of Maharashtra coalition experiment at national level
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020
Cabinet approves setting up major Port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra