Maha: Three booked for abetting elderly man''s suicide

A case has been registered against three members of a family for allegedly abetting the suicide

of a 70-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

Chandraban Chowdhary, a retired school teacher, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Vartak Nagar area

here on February 11, an official said. In his suicide note, Chowdhary blamed his daughter-

in-law Karuna, her father Umesh Tripathi and brother Manoj for harassing him and causing him to take the extreme step, the

official said. Karuna and her family, who are from Azamgarh in Uttar

Pradesh, allegedly wanted Chowdhary's properties to be transferred in her name, the official said.

An offence under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of

the Indian Penal Code has been registered against trio, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said, adding that no arrest has been made

so far.

