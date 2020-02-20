15-yr-old girl raped by youth in UP

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the Banda area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl (15) was going to market, they said.

She was dragged into a toilet by the youth and raped there, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members, who filed a complaint with police, she said.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged in this connection, Gautam added. A hunt is on to nab the accused who is absconding, she said.

