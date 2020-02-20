Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:16 IST
UP govt to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat: CM
Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to set up open gymnasiums in every gram panchayat of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. He also said each village in the state will have proper roads, ponds for water conservation, drainage system and playgrounds.

The chief minister was addressing a public gathering at Basia village, where he inaugurated a road and renovated buildings of the Government Junior High School and the Dropadi Devi Gita Devi school, adopted by a private firm under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Adityanath also inaugurated four renovated temples at Mansarovar and performed "pran pratishtha" (idol installation).

He said an arrangement was made in the state budget for 2020-21 to create a youth development hub, while adding that Rs 2,500 per month will be given to the youngsters taking employment training. The chief minister noted that with private sector participation, 1.2 lakh schools in the state were developed better than convent schools during his tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No relent in fighting in northwest Syria, deepening misery for civilians

Russian warplanes struck at rebel-held towns in northwest Syria again on Thursday and Turkish artillery supported insurgent attacks elsewhere as officials from the two countries struggled to reach a compromise to halt an escalation in the S...

UPDATE 1-EU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other ch...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1720 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships. Report of Barcelona Spain Masters. Report of I-League match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. Ranji Trophy...

PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players

The PCBs cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim. Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz, Ali Naqvi, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, both co-opted members, also attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020