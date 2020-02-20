Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in LPG prices due to 'global reasons', says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the recent rise in LPG prices is due to "global reasons".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:14 IST
Rise in LPG prices due to 'global reasons', says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the recent rise in LPG prices is due to "global reasons"."This month, prices have increased due to global reasons, LPG prices probably will witness a decline in next month," Pradhan told ANI here. The minister made the remarks in reference to the recently announced cooking gas price hike by a whopping Rs 140 per cylinder during his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.

As per the schedule, after reaching Raipur, Pradhan will leave for Bhilai Steel Plant to review the plan on expansion with officials. On Friday, the union minister will visit Dalli Rajhara to lay the foundation of the beneficiation of the plant. Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, will also attend the programme.

Earlier, Pradhan had reiterated that the hike in LPG prices is not in his hand. "Hike in LPG prices depends on global markets and consumption. Energy is a global commodity which sometimes goes up and sometimes goes down. It is not in my hand," he had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.In all, three more ...

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

Paris, Feb 20 AFP Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open. The 20-times grand slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he un...

Thai court says anti-abortion laws unconstitutional

Thailands Constitutional Court has ruled that existing laws criminalizing abortion are unconstitutional and ordered them to be amended, paving the way for clearer regulation for reproductive rights.Pregnancies in Thailand can be terminated ...

Coliving, Coworking & Student Housing Give 7-11% Higher Rental Yields- CII-ANAROCK Report

MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Coliving , coworking and student housing have 7-11 higher rental yield than 3 national residential average Top 6 coliving players currently have 1.18 lakh beds priced between INR 6,000 - 30,000month ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020