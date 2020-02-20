Maha: Three history-sheeters held with country-made pistols
Three history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly possessing two country-made pistols and
14 cartridges in the eastern suburb of Sion, police said on Thursday.
The Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell on Wednesday nabbed Uttar Pradesh natives Raju Ram Ratan (28), Bhupendra
Brijesh Singh (19) and Banskumar Shri Subedar Yadav (20) from outside a hotel, an official said.
The police recovered two country-made pistols and 14 cartridges from the trio's possession, he added.
The arrested accused were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and have been remanded to police
custody till February 24, the official said, adding that further probe is on.
