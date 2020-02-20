Work on all-weather road in U'khand should be finished before Kumbh: Gen VK Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport Gen (retd) VK Singh on Thursday asked officials to complete the chardham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand before the Kumbh fair to be held in Haridwar early next year. Speedy completion of works related to the project will increase the convenience of chardham pilgrims, Singh said after undertaking an aerial survey of Chinyalisaur, Dharasu, Jankichatti, Badkot and Gangotri in Bhairav Ghati.

Singh was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. After reviewing the progress of the Rs 12,000-crore project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister held a meeting with BRO, NHAI and NHIDCL officials at Matli .

They were also briefed by officials about a tunnel being built at Silkyara as part of the project. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said a high power committee has submitted its final report to the government on the project.

"We will act on the report so that stalled works related to the project could be resumed and completed," the chief minister said.

