Railway employees can now see data related to their service on mobile app

All railway employees can now see the data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes, if required, on an integrated mobile application. The mobile application -- HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Railways -- was launched by Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

Designed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), all employee data will now be integrated into this app, a statement issued by the railways said. "This mobile application allows an employee to view his historical data since his date of joining the railways, including the details related to his increments, promotions, awards, transfers, postings, leave, training and composition of family as per the records and nominations for retirement benefits," the statement said.

This information is not readily available to an employee at present. "It brings transparency to administration. This application will be a single-window communication system between railway employees and the administration," the statement added.

The data of 93 per cent (11.19 lakh) serving railway employees has already been collected in this module. "This mobile app provides an important link to railway employees to communicate with the administration regarding the change required in their data for validation," the statement said.

Apart from the information related to their profile and scanned copies of their service record, the employees can also see the e-service record, which is compiled on the basis of the entries made in the HRMS app. The HRMS app is available on Google Play Store.

