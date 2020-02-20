New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. JAIPUR DES40 RJ-LDALL BUDGET Budget 2020-21: 'Nirogi Rajasthan', farmer welfare top priorities for Rajasthan govt Jaipur: The Rajasthan government in its Budget 2020-21 proposed a Rs 100-crore 'Nirogi Rajasthan' fund for healthcare, an authority to run campaign against adulteration and 'no-bag day' in all government schools on Saturdays, among others.

CHANDIGARH DES25 HR-2ND LD GOVERNOR ADDRESS Har govt will secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas waters: Guv Arya Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to securing the state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. BHADOHI DEL54 UP-MLA SECURITY Security of woman increased after her rape charge against UP BJP MLA Bhadohi (UP): A day after registration of an FIR against local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others, including his three sons, for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police have beefed up the victim's security on her claims that she was getting threats to her life.

JAIPUR DEL72 RJ-DALIT-2NDLD TORTURE 7 arrested in Dalit thrashing incident in Raj; protests in state assembly Jaipur: Seven people were arrested for beating and torturing two Dalit men in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an incident that triggered protests in the state assembly and condemnation by political leaders on Thursday. NEW DELHI DEL51 GOVT-JK-MINISTERS 2nd batch of Union ministers to visit JK to get first-hand info on development schemes New Delhi: A second batch of about 40 Union ministers is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in April to get first-hand information about various development schemes initiated there by both the central government and the Union Territory administration, officials said on Thursday. PATIALA DES21 PB-SHOT-HOCKEY PLAYER Hockey player, friend shot dead in Punjab Patiala: Hockey player Amrik Singh and another sportsman, both employed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, were shot dead after an argument with three others, police said on Thursday.

MAU (UP) DES9 UP-CHEATING-BOARDS-ARREST Private school manager held for urging students to 'cheat' in UP board exams Mau (UP): A private school manager was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly giving "cheating tips" to students appearing in the UP Board examinations and advising them to slide in a Rs 100 note along with answer sheets to get a good score, police said. LUCKNOW DES11 UP-CAA-NOTICE-CHALLENGE Darapuri, Sadaf Jafar to challenge UP govt's recovery notices in court Lucknow: Social activists S R Darapuri and Sadaf Jafar said Thursday they intend to move court against the Uttar Pradesh government's recovery notices on them for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests here last year.

ALIGARH DES32 UP-CAA-AMU AMU students take out protest march against UP CM's remarks Aligarh (UP): Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a protest march under the banner of Students' Coordination Committee here on Thursday against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of shielding the state police from allegations of brutalities. NEW DELHI DEL55 DL-LD SHAHEEN BAGH SC appointed interlocutors hold discussions with Shaheen Bagh for second consecutive day New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met Shaheen Bagh protestors on Thursday in their second visit to the site where people have been on a sit-in since the last two months against the amended citizenship act.

NEW DELHI LGD18 DL-COURT-LD NIRBHAYA-CONVICT Nirbhaya: Court seeks Tihar jail authorities' reply on convict Vinay's plea for medical treatment New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head and arm injuries. NEW DELHI LGD35 DL-COURT-UNNAO-MURDER Delhi court verdict on Feb 29 in murder case of Unnao rape survivor's father New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce judgement on February 29 in a case of alleged murder of the father of a woman who was raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.