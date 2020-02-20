Vice-President Naidu visits Hunar Haat, interacts with artisans

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Hunar Haat at the Rajpath here on Thursday and interacted with the participating artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country. Naidu, along with his wife Ushamma, visited various stalls at the Hunar Haat which is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and took keen interest in the indigenous crafts and their history.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also accompanied the vice-president. The vice president's visit to the Hunar Haat comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit there and interacted with the artisans.

Modi relished 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad' tea during his over 50-minute stay at the Hunar Haat and also tried his hand at music, playing a traditional musical instrument at a stall. Later on Thursday, Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development (WCD) Smriti Irani also visited the Hunar Haat.

Irani also interacted with artisans, craftsmen and lauded their handmade indigenous products. The Hunar Haat here is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23.

Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, with over 50 per cent of them women, from across the country are participating at the Haat. A 'bawarchikhana' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for the people to savour. Cultural programmes are also being organised on a daily basis at the Hunar Haat.

Hunar Haat will be organised in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Bhubneshwar, among other places, over the next few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

