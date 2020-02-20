Haryana Vidhan Sabha pays rich tributes to prominent personalities

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday paid rich tributes to those prominent personalities, who expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. The members of House also observed silence to pay their homage to the departed souls.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. Tributes were also paid to freedom fighters Chhotu Ram of village Dhor, district Jhajjar and seven martyrs of the State, who showed indomitable courage and made supreme sacrifice of their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland. (ANI)

