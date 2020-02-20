Mumbai ATS busts drug factory in Pune

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai police on Thursday busted a drug factory here and seized 10.500 kg Mephedrone drugs worth Rs 4.2 crore and raw material worth Rs 1.2 crores. The factory allegedly belonged to Santosh Balasaheb Adake who was arrested on December 6 last year for drug trafficking.

Mahendra Parshuram Patil, 49 and Santosh Balasaheb Adake, 29 were arrested under section 8 (C), 22, 29 NDPS Act 1985. ATS had seized 14 kg of drugs worth Rs 5,60,60,000 crore. Both the accused are in judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.