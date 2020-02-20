Three sustain burns as LPG cylinder catches fire in Shimla

At least three persons including two minor children sustained burns after an LPG cylinder caught fire here on Thursday afternoon, eyewitnesses said. The cylinder caught fire outside a house near Woodland Hotel adjacent to Jodhan Mal Niwas in the city, Promilla, a resident of nearby Jakhoo area said.

The third person who sustained injuries in the fire is a 23-year-old woman, Anju. The two other victims were identified as Kritika (12) and Piyush (10), the police sources said. They are residents of Kandi village in Shillai sub-division of Sirmour district, thery said.

The victims were admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable. Sadar SHO Inspector Sandeep said he got initial information about the incident. The matter is being investigated, he added.

