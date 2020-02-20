Four rare species turtles found in Kashmere Gate

The Delhi Police has recovered four turtles of the rarest of rare species from Kashmere Gate area near ISBT, officials said on Thursday. The police received an information on Wednesday that four live turtles were found in an abandoned condition at MCD parking, Mori Gate, they said.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau inspected the turtles and identified three of them as 'Indian Tent Turtles' which are listed in schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, police said. These three turtles are rarest of rare species and generally found in northeast India. Possession of this species of turtles is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, they said.

The turtles have been handed over to the officials of Delhi Zoo. The police added that efforts are being made to identify those who brought these reptiles here.

PTI NIT SRY

