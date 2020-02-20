Left Menu
Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust donates Rs 51 lakh to CM's Relief Fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented a cheque of Rs 51 lakh by Una Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Mata Chintpurni Temple Trust Sandeep Kumar as a contribution towards the CM's Relief Fund on Wednesday evening, an official spokesperson said Thursday.

Thakur thanked the temple trust for the contribution which he said would go a long way in providing relief to the people of the state in time of distress, he added.

The chief minister urged the philanthropists and affluent sections of the society to contribute liberally towards the relief fund.

