Jasmine Shah appointed as Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:58 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:58 IST
Jasmine Shah has been re-appointed as the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think tank of the Delhi government. The appointment was made by the Delhi Cabinet.

After his appointment as the DDC vice-chairman in the new AAP government, Shah met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here. "Honoured to be appointed by the Cabinet as the Vice Chairperson of @DDC_Delhi for the next term of AAP govt. Met CM @ArvindKejriwal and discussed with him various ways in which DDC can assist in his vision to transform Delhi into a 21st century city," he tweeted.

