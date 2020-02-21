Left Menu
Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

  Updated: 21-02-2020 13:12 IST
Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be thrown open to the devotees on April 29. The gates of the temple will be opened at 6:10 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath mandir samiti president Mohan Prasad Thapliyal said.

The auspicious hour and  date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand was announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at  the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where lord Kedar is worshipped during winter. The idol of lord Shiva will leave Ukhimath on April 26 in a palanquin adorned with flowers borne on the shoulders of devotees and priests after a pooja of Bhairavnath on April 25 and will reach Kedarnath on April 28 via Fata and Gaurikund. The gates of the temple will be reopened on April 29 amid chanting of Vedic hymns at 6:10 am on 'Mesh lagna', Thapliyal added.

