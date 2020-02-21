MNS leader warns Waris Pathan
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Sandeep Deshpande has warned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan who said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Sandeep Deshpande has warned the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan who had stated that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.
On Thursday Deshpande had tweeted in the Marathi language. The tweet roughly translated as "a stone would be answered with a stone" and "a sword would be answered with a sword".
Addressing an anti-CAA rally Pathan had earlier said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores". (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- MNS
- Waris Pathan
- AIMIM
- Muslims
ALSO READ
US launches International Religious Freedom Alliance, condemns terrorists for targeting minorities including Pak Hindus
UPDATE 1-Merkel condemns her conservatives for siding with far right in state election
Pompeo condemns violent extremists who target Hindus in Pakistan, Muslims in Myanmar
UPDATE 4-Trump celebrates acquittal with White House pomp, condemns political foes
U.S. condemns 'cruel' detention of Citgo executives in Venezuela