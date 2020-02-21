Happy that govt functionaries holding constructive dialogue

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he was happy that talks with the state

government over issues of concern have begun, and expressed hope that he would be able to perform his constitutional

duties without hindrance. The governor, on the sidelines of a programme in

Jalpaiguri, also said that several key functionaries of the government have met him over the past few days to brief him on

the initiatives being taken for the state. "The honourable chief minister (recently) met me for

an hour; the chief secretary has also met me several times. I have also had constructive discussions with state Finance

Minister Amit Mitra and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. "I hope this process will continue and I will be able

to discharge my constitutional responsibilities," he said. The governor had on Thursday held a meeting with

Chatterjee on the current education scenario in the state. "Had more than an hour one to one productive meeting

with Senior Minister for Higher Education Partho Chatterjee. Wholesome way forward in education scenario was discussed.

Deliberations covered all pending issues in education including concerning Universities (sic)," he had tweeted.

The chief minister had visited Dhankhar for an hour at the Raj Bhavan on February 17 - the first such meeting between

them since July 2019 when he assumed office. Dhankhar's ties with the government have been filled

with rancour ever since he rushed to the rescue of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled at

Jadavpur University where he had gone to address a function of the RSS-linked ABVP.

He had been seeking a meeting with Banerjee since December last year, but it did not come about as the

government invariably cited the chief minister's preoccupation with other engagements.

Though what exactly transpired at the hour-long meeting on Monday was not immediately known, sources said the

two discussed "various issues".

