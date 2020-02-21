Left Menu
Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly stealing money. Meghwal, along with party legislators Madan Diwalar and Mohan Ram, reached Nagaur on Friday and met with the victims. He also visited the spot where the incident took place on Sunday.

"The Chief minister is holding the portfolio of home minister but there is no control over crime and the government is responsible for the incident," Meghwal, the minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises, said. "There was also a failure on part of the police because they could not get to know about the incident when it happened," he added.

The Dalit men were beaten up, stripped and tortured by staffers of a motorcycle service agency in Karanu village after accusing them of committing theft. The brutal incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral. In the video, a group of men is seen thrashing two persons with rubber belts. They later dipped a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver in petrol and inserted it in the private parts of one of the victims.

Meghwal, the MP from Bikaner, accused police of manipulating the case. He also alleged that the victims were under pressure. "We met the victims and also visited the place where the incident occurred," he said.

The delegation of the BJP leaders also visited the Panchodi police station where an FIR regarding the incident has been registered. Meghwal said an inquiry report of the party delegation, which he was heading, will be submitted to the BJP's state president in Jaipur on Saturday.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the case. "Seven people have been arrested after registering a case against them under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST Act. A cross FIR has also been registered for stealing money. We are ascertaining how much money was stolen from the service agency counter. Further investigation in the matter is on," DSP, Nagaur, Mukul Sharma had said on Thursday.

Section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was also been added in the FIR. The arrested accused have been identified as Bhim Singh, Idaan Singh, Hanuman Singh, Raghuveer Singh, Chhail Singh, Chhatar Singh and Rehmatullah.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said in Jaipur that the matter was being investigated thoroughly and none will be spared. He said the IG Human Rights has been sent to Nagaur to monitor the investigation.

Rashtriya Loktantrik MLA Narayan Beniwal also visited the victims at their village. A delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) met the DGP and handed over him a representation demanding justice for the victims and also government jobs for them.

A delegation of Congress leaders is also scheduled to visit Nagaur on Friday.

