Fire destroys bag manufacturing factory
A fire on Friday destroyed a bag manufacturing factory at Ulhasnagar here in Maharashtra, but
no casualty was reported, civic officials said. At least a dozen fire engines from Ulhasnagar,
Ambernath, Kalyan and Bhiwandi were deployed to put out the blaze that started around noon, they said.
Chief of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Balasaheb Netke said as of now no casualty has
been reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he
added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
