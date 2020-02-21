Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K, Ladakh record deficit rainfall in February

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:37 IST
J-K, Ladakh record deficit rainfall in February
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh recorded below normal rainfall in February but a month-end spell of downpour is expected to slightly improve this deficit, the meteorological department said on Friday. "All the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh received deficit rain/snow in February," director of the meteorological department Sonam Lotus said.

"Jammu and Kashmir recorded a deficit of 80 to 90 percent, while Leh in Ladakh witnessed a deficit of 97 percent and the nearby Kargil 53 percent deficit," he added. Lotus said a fresh spell of rain and snow (in higher reaches) of Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh is likely during February 28-29 is expected to slightly improve this deficit.

After dry weather, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh experienced rainfall with some places in high altitude areas including Gulmarg witnessing snow over the past two days. "The weather is likely to remain dry till February 27. There will be a gradual rise in day temperature from today (Friday) onwards," Lotus said.

The winter capital of Jammu recorded the highest 12.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, followed by Kathua at 7.2 mm, Katra 5.6 mm and Banihal 2.8 mm, a spokesman of the MeT department said. He said the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 14 cm snowfall over the past two days, while the rainfall in most parts of the Valley ranged between zero to 4.8 mm.

A bright sun shone in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar this morning after remaining hidden behind clouds for the last two days. Jammu city recorded a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 17.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 3.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius followed by Pahalgam hill resort at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. Drass in Ladakh continues to be the coldest recorded place in the region with a night temperature of minus 19.4 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said, adding Leh was reeling at bone-chilling minus 7.1 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

PM to inaugurate Khelo India University Games tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University Games which are being organized in Odisha. Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-cconferencing., the Prime Ministers Offi...

Puducherry Minister to file case against Kiran Bedi for 'halting various schemes'

Puducherry Minister MK Rao on Friday said he will file a case against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly halting various projects and curtailing powers of elected ministers. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has a habit of curtailing...

UPDATE 4-South Korean city recoils as coronavirus cases double overnight

The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea doubled overnight to 204, almost all of them in and around the fourth largest city. Many of the infecti...

Six cases of coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region - official

Six Italians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, a local official said on Friday in the first known cases of local transmission in Italy of the potentially deadly illness.We have got six case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020