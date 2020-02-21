29-yr-old nabbed for supplying liquor illegally

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor illegally in south Delhi, police said on Friday. Raju, a resident of Gautampuri in Badarpur here, was apprehended by a police team on Thursday morning, they said.

He used to procure liquor at a cheap rate from godowns in Hrayana's Faridabad and used to supply them to bootleggers in south Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, R P Meena said. Police said he was previously involved in six cases of the Delhi Excise Act.

"On Thursday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap near Gautampuri, Badarpur. Around 6:30 am, police nabbed the accused person while he was coming from the Faridabad side in a car," the DCP said. The car and 40 cartons of liquor were seized, police said.

