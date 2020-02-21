Fire inside ATM vestibule in Greater Noida

A fire broke out inside an ATM vestibule, apparently due to a short circuit, in Greater Noida on Friday burning down cash stocked in the machine, police said. The blaze was reported around 12 pm at an HDFC ATM in Tugalpur village, under Knowledge Park police station limits, and was subsequently doused by locals, police and fire department officials, they said.

“The fire broke out due to a short circuit inside the ATM vestibule and was doused soon. No person was harmed during the incident,” a police spokesperson said. The amount of cash that got charred and other loss to property was being assessed, the official added.

