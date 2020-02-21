10 devotees injured as truck overturns in UP's Fatehpur

Ten devotees were injured, four of them seriously, when a truck carrying them overturned in neighbouring Fatehpur district on Friday, police said. The accident took place when the truck driver tried to overtake another vehicle near Azmatpur village located under Lalauli police station, Station House Officer Pradeep Yadav said.

The devotees were returning after paying a visit to a temple, he said. The injured, including the four with serious injuries, have been admitted to a government hospital, Yadav said.

