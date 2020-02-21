5 die as car hits dumper in West Bengal

Five persons were killed and one injured after their car collided with a dumper truck at Birpara area in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said. The MUV they were travelling in was left in a mangled state following the accident that took place around 3 am, they said. All the six men were rushed to a local hospital, where four were declared brought-dead and another succumbed to injuries later, a police officer said. The condition of the injured person is stated to be critical, he said. Police said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.