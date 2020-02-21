Left Menu
5 die as car hits dumper in West Bengal

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were killed and one injured after their car collided with a dumper truck at Birpara area in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, police said. The MUV they were travelling in was left in a mangled state following the accident that took place around 3 am, they said. All the six men were rushed to a local hospital, where four were declared brought-dead and another succumbed to injuries later, a police officer said. The condition of the injured person is stated to be critical, he said. Police said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

