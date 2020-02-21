Police security to Amulya''''s family after attack on house

Police have provided security to the residence ofAmulya Leona, who had raised "Pakistan

Zindabad" slogans, in Chikkamagaluru district after it was allegedly attacked by right wing workers, officials said on

Friday. According to sources, a group of people had targeted

her house at Gullagadde near Koppal on Thursday evening and window panes were damaged.

Amulya's father Wazi subsequently lodged a complaint following which police personnel were deployed near the house

for the family's security. Meanwhile, a video of a group of people, allegedly

right wing activists, last evening, purportedly questioning Wazi about his daughter's conduct and making him raise "Bharat

Mata ki Jai" slogans has gone viral. Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans

thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in

the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday.

After being removed from the stage, she was arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court

which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody. A purported facebook post of Amulya on February 16

has surfaced in which she has said 'Zindabad' to several neighbouring countries, and adds that doing so does not make

her belong to them. "Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh

Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad...whichever country

it may be, Zindabad to all countries," said the post in Kannada.

"You teach children that country means soil, but as children we are telling you country means- people living

there. People should get all basic amenities, they should get

all basic rights, government of all countries should take care of its people in a good way. Zindabad to all those who are

doing public service," she says. Stating that by saying Zindabad to other countries,

she will not belong to that country, Amulya's post says, "as per law, I'm citizen of India, respecting my country and

working for the people here is my duty. I will do it, let's see what RSS people do..I have

said what I had to, Sanghis start commenting." PTI KSU RS BN BN

