Police security to Amulya''''s family after attack on house
Police have provided security to the residence ofAmulya Leona, who had raised "Pakistan
Zindabad" slogans, in Chikkamagaluru district after it was allegedly attacked by right wing workers, officials said on
Friday. According to sources, a group of people had targeted
her house at Gullagadde near Koppal on Thursday evening and window panes were damaged.
Amulya's father Wazi subsequently lodged a complaint following which police personnel were deployed near the house
for the family's security. Meanwhile, a video of a group of people, allegedly
right wing activists, last evening, purportedly questioning Wazi about his daughter's conduct and making him raise "Bharat
Mata ki Jai" slogans has gone viral. Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans
thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering in
the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday.
After being removed from the stage, she was arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court
which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody. A purported facebook post of Amulya on February 16
has surfaced in which she has said 'Zindabad' to several neighbouring countries, and adds that doing so does not make
her belong to them. "Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh
Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad...whichever country
it may be, Zindabad to all countries," said the post in Kannada.
"You teach children that country means soil, but as children we are telling you country means- people living
there. People should get all basic amenities, they should get
all basic rights, government of all countries should take care of its people in a good way. Zindabad to all those who are
doing public service," she says. Stating that by saying Zindabad to other countries,
she will not belong to that country, Amulya's post says, "as per law, I'm citizen of India, respecting my country and
working for the people here is my duty. I will do it, let's see what RSS people do..I have
said what I had to, Sanghis start commenting." PTI KSU RS BN BN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
