Floral tributes paid to Capt Tushar Mahajan on fourth death anniversary

The Army on Friday paid rich tributes to Captain Tushar Mahajan who laid down his life fighting terrorists at Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on this day four years ago. A solemn wreath laying ceremony was conducted at Udhampur to pay homage to Capt Tushar, Shaurya Chakra, a defence spokesperson said.

The officer, a braveheart son of Udhampur, was commissioned into the 9th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (special forces) on June 12, 2010. On Feb 21, 2016, three terrorists had taken refuge in the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building at Pampore, triggering a fierce gunbattle.

A team led by Capt Tushar stormed the building to flush out the terrorists. Despite being grievously wounded in the ensuing gunfight, he charged at the terrorists and eliminated them at close quarters, the spokesperson said. Capt Tushar exhibited indomitable courage and conspicuous gallantry while leading his men from the front in the highest traditions of the Indian Army before making the supreme sacrifice for the motherland, he said.

