MP: 3 dead after motorcycle falls into ditch in Singrauli
Three persons were killed on Friday after their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell
into a ditch in Birkunia village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.
Vivek Singh (22), Rajkumar Singh (19) and Ravi Singh (17) were on their way to a Shiv temple in Dudhmania village
when the mishap occurred, said Morwa police station in charge Nagend Pratap Singh.
"It seems the rider lost control of the two-wheeler while negotiating a culvert and fell into the 30-foot deep
ditch. All three suffered head injuries and died on the spot," he added.
