MP: 3 dead after motorcycle falls into ditch in Singrauli

Three persons were killed on Friday after their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell

into a ditch in Birkunia village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

Vivek Singh (22), Rajkumar Singh (19) and Ravi Singh (17) were on their way to a Shiv temple in Dudhmania village

when the mishap occurred, said Morwa police station in charge Nagend Pratap Singh.

"It seems the rider lost control of the two-wheeler while negotiating a culvert and fell into the 30-foot deep

ditch. All three suffered head injuries and died on the spot," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.