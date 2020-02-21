Trump's visit shouldn't be extension of US prez poll, should yield tangible results for India: Cong

Upping the ante on the government over President Donald Trump's visit, the Congress on Friday said it should not become an extension of the US presidential election campaign but yield concrete results for India. The party also raised strong objections over the "extravaganza" being carried out at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the name of a "Nagrik Abhinandan Committee", asking where the money is coming from.

There should be "gravitas, seriousness and depth" in Trump's visit and "tangible outcomes on substantive issues" should be announced during the joint declaration to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US president, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said. On issues of withdrawal of the General System of Preference (GSP) status to India by the US, reduction in H1B visas and restoration of social security of Indian professionals, Sharma hoped that Prime Minister Modi will bring these to the table during his meeting with Trump and find solutions to them.

"This visit should not become an extension of the US precedential campaign for the Indian diaspora. We do not become active party in the elections in another country. "This mistake was made in Texas at the 'Howdy Modi' event and the prime minister ought to be careful as these are setting wrong precedents," the former Union minister said.

The results of Trump's visit should be in the interest of India, he said. Stressing that Indo-US relationship is strategic and expands to all areas of cooperation including nuclear and defence, Sharma said the ties between the two countries cannot be merely transactional.

"This visit should not be reduced to a photo opportunity or a PR exercise that would devalue the importance of our partnership, that would also not be in India's national interest," he said. Sharma claimed that in the past no head of state has been extended this kind of a welcome.

Questioning the government over the money being spent on the event at the Motera Stadium, the Congress leader asked where the money was coming from and accused the government of hypocrisy. "Is the US President coming on the invite of the 'Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti'? The government should desist from being hypocritical... The prime minister should openly say that Trump is his friend and he is making grand arrangements," Sharma said.

"There is no need for the government to tell untruths. All the arrangements are being made by the Gujarat government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation,"he said. The Congress leader said the prime minister and the government must keep in mind India's sovereignty, self-respect and national interest while conducting this visit.

"There have already been many arbitrary decisions which have affected our engagement with other strategic partners. We are a sovereign country and have the right to engage with our other partner countries on our terms," he said. India's strategic partnerships with the other countries should be independent, Sharma said.

"We hope... our country will hear enhancement of H1B visas, restoration of GSP for India which provides preferential market access for Indian produce to the US, and also reversing the present association and recognising India as a developing country. "An agreement on the refund of the social security contributions that are regularly being made by Indian IT professionals over the years and they run into billions of dollars, these are outstanding issues," he said.

Sharma also lamented the contrast between Mahatma Gandhi's simplicity and philosophy and the government's "extravaganza" over Trump's visit. The Congress values and supports India's strategic partnership with the US, including the Indo-US nuclear agreement and the cooperation in defence and space sciences that was done during the UPA regime with Manmohan Singh as prime minister, he said.

"We support the continuity of the cooperation between the two countries in strategic affairs. In our view, this visit must have tangible outcomes then only it can be termed a success from Indian prospective," Sharma said. There have been recent developments which have cast a shadow, which are "negative from our perspective", the Congress spokesperson said.

