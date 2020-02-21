Man found dead inside public washroom in Okhla

A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a public washroom in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Friday. The deceased, Amit Verma, was a resident of Harkesh Nagar in Okhla Phase-2, they said.

Police suspect that Verma fell in the washroom and died. Workers forcibly opened the door of the washroom on not getting any response from inside and found Verma lying on the floor, a senior police officer said.

After conducting post-mortem at AIIMS Hospital, the body was handed over to his relatives, the officer said. There was no external injury mark on the body.

He worked at a factory in Okhla Phase-2 and is survived by a younger brother.

