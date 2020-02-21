Noida: Man facing business losses shoots self dead

A 40-year-old man struggling with losses in his transport business allegedly shot himself dead here on Friday, police said. The man, a resident of Behlolpur village, shot himself while in Garhi Chaukhandi village and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 62 where the doctors declared him dead, the police said.

"Information was received at Phase III police station from the hospital as well as the nephew of the deceased about the death due to bullet injury. The man has been identified as Sundar Singh," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. "His son has given a letter to the police in which he has mentioned about the financial losses and the debt that was worrying his father," Chander said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, he added.

