Sunni Waqf Board to meet over 'mosque in Ayodhya' on Feb 24
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board will hold a meeting on February 24 here over the five acres of land for mosque construction in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board will hold a meeting on February 24 here over the five acres of land for mosque construction in Ayodhya. Last year in November, the Supreme Court had directed the government to allocate an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.
"The Sunni Waqf Board may also announce a trust for construction of a mosque. The trust can be named Indo Islamic Culture Foundation," sources in the Sunni Waqf Board told ANI. In a historic decision, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.
The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)
