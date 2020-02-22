Mound of mud fell in Nagpur, 4 dead, 3 injured

Four people died while three others suffered injuries on Friday after a huge mound of mud fell on them at a site of an irrigation project in Patkhedi Adasa area in Savner.

A case has been registered against contractors Mandeep Choudhary and Jagdish Prasad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.