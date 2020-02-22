Mound of mud fell in Nagpur, 4 dead, 3 injured
Four people died while three others suffered injuries on Friday after a huge mound of mud fell on them at a site of an irrigation project in Patkhedi Adasa area in Savner.
A case has been registered against contractors Mandeep Choudhary and Jagdish Prasad. (ANI)
