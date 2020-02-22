Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in the Sangam encounter on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The exchange of fire was started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night.

"Sangam #Encounter Update: 02 LeT #terrorists have been #killed in this operation by Police, CRPF & Army. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

