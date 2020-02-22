Left Menu
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in the Sangam encounter on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

  • Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 04:53 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 04:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The exchange of fire was started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night.

"Sangam #Encounter Update: 02 LeT #terrorists have been #killed in this operation by Police, CRPF & Army. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)

