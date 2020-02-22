Ram Temple construction will start within six months, says Nritya Gopal Das

President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to start within six months. He also insisted that the Trust will not seek any grants from the government for the construction of the temple and would build it entirely from the public donations.

"6 mahina ke bhitar hi jaldi se jaldi mandir ka nirman prarambh ho jaega (The construction of the temple will start as early as in six months)," Das said here on Friday in response to a media query. He also said that Governors and Chief Ministers of all states will be invited to Ayodhya to participate in the construction of the grand Ram temple.

"We have already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have Yogi Adityanathji as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of the grand temple. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also be invited," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said. The President of the Ram Temple trust further said that no grants from the government will be taken for the construction of the temple.

"No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions from the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.